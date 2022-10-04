If the term “social media” had appeared during my grandparents’ generation, what do you suppose it would have meant to them? Certainly not buttons to push, screens to view, nor a voice in the palm of the hand.

Granted that our ancestors understood the meaning of media as communication with one another, their first assumption probably would have been a community gathering, socializing after church service, or just sitting in a swing or cane rocker on a neighbor’s front porch.

