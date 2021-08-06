Danger warnings that our parents impressed upon us seem rather insignificant compared to what children need to be counseled about in today’s world.
“Watch for the flogging rooster when you go in the chickenyard; he’s been rather feisty lately.” If we paid attention, we could usually outrun him, and one incident with his spurs and claws would keep us alert.
Whenever we were walking in the woods, we were grilled on our accuracy in identifying poison ivy as opposed to harmless Virginia creeper. Itchy chigger or mosquito bites were a minor matter compared to a patch of poison ivy blisters on our tender skin.
“Don’t EVER walk out on the icy pond until a grownup heavier than you checks it for thickness and gives the OK.” I, personally, did not think I needed this warning, but I quietly listened and stored its importance just in case some strong foolhardiness crept into my wintertime desire to skate wearing my galoshes.
Precautions were demonstrated on how to split kindling with a hatchet and avoid mislicks. If we needed a really sharp knife in order to get something done, we were to turn over the entire project to a parent. We had to tie protective stalls on bruised fingers often enough as it was, they self-damaged by a carelessly aimed hammer.
If a stranger came to our door we were excited in a good way. We viewed him as possibly a traveling salesman who might have goodies to sell; someone who needed a drink of water or directions that we were able to give; or a new neighbor who might have children our age who could be playmates. It never entered our mind that he might be a robber or have some ulterior motive for stopping.
The only poison that I recall being around was Paris green that was dusted on tobacco worms. The bright green color looked scary to me. I knew it was dangerous because my father hung the sprayer high in the shop out of the reach of curious hands.
We bought no mouse or rat poison. If the population outgrew the cats’ appetites, we caught mice in the house with reusable snapping traps. Oversize versions caught rats in the corncrib.
Medicines were not a threat for addiction or accidental overdoses. Aspirin was the only pill in the house, and I couldn’t swallow a pill. When I needed half a tablet to reduce a fever, my mother had to pulverize and mix it with a spoonful of something I liked a lot in order for me to get it down. I was turned against orange juice for years because that was her hiding place for a dose of castor oil.
There were no telephone scams--no telephones. There were no computer connections to who-knows-where gathering incriminating information to be wrongly used.
We heard that smoking a cutting of grapevine would make the tongue sore; one experience was convincing! We heard that smoking rabbit tobacco might make us sick; the nausea from one try verified it as fact.
Contemporary safety teachings have had to become much more complicated, and serious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.