It’s a new year, which is the time when many of us reflect on how we can improve and grow. While this is great for individuals, it is also something that organizations should strive to do as well. At the Logan County Public Library, our New Year’s resolution is to learn more about our community and the role we play in Logan County’s quality of life. Never ones to let grass grow under our feet, we want to continue to meet your needs in new and innovative ways.
During the week of January 9th, many of you will receive a survey from a firm out of Louisville called IQS Research. The library has contracted with them to conduct a community-wide survey of Logan Countians. We are trying to understand what people know about the local library, how they use or do not use the library currently, and how we can better meet the needs of our people. This information will help inform the direction the library takes in a number of areas.
