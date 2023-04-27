Did you know that as many as 70% of households are devoid of marriage and have no father figure that lives in the home? God never envisioned homes without fathers when he established the family unit. “But I would have you know that the head of every man is Christ and the head of the woman is the man and the head of Christ is God” (I Cor. 11:3). He never planned on homes with a mother on welfare with 7 kids with various fathers, sometimes known and sometimes not, roaming the streets committing crime and killing, while their biological fathers are roaming the streets committing crime and probably making more fatherless kids.
We have a full-blown morality problem from the get-go and the get-go is the home. Who on earth could come up with a scenario such as this for our once-great country? We can be sure it was not God’s plan from the beginning. Could it be from our all-wise politicians, our controlling politicians, our evil freedom-destroying politicians, or could it be from all three?
The problems of the home cannot be brought to light without touching on the marriage problems. Recently the supreme court, and more of our politicians, decided that same-sex marriages are fine. Since they did not institute marriage, what gives them the right to change one iota of this sacred institution given by God between one man and one woman making them one flesh until death do they part (Gen. 2:24)?
While many of you may not be old enough to remember the 1960s, I do. I remember a politician boldly bragging of a new federal law that would pay women to have any number of kids, as long as the father did not live in the home. Sound familiar? It should, that is exactly where our morality or lack of morality problems began. We have let our country fall to such lows that I’m not certain it can ever be repaired by mortal man. “With men it is impossible, but with God all things are possible” (Matt 19:26). Yes there is something very wrong at home, but our only hope is getting back to God’s original plan.
