RUSNWS-04-27-23 SITZ COLUMN

LARRY SITZ

Did you know that as many as 70% of households are devoid of marriage and have no father figure that lives in the home? God never envisioned homes without fathers when he established the family unit. “But I would have you know that the head of every man is Christ and the head of the woman is the man and the head of Christ is God” (I Cor. 11:3). He never planned on homes with a mother on welfare with 7 kids with various fathers, sometimes known and sometimes not, roaming the streets committing crime and killing, while their biological fathers are roaming the streets committing crime and probably making more fatherless kids.

We have a full-blown morality problem from the get-go and the get-go is the home. Who on earth could come up with a scenario such as this for our once-great country? We can be sure it was not God’s plan from the beginning. Could it be from our all-wise politicians, our controlling politicians, our evil freedom-destroying politicians, or could it be from all three?

