Sometimes I feel as if I am too old to be of much use to God. Then as I think back on my life, some of the most memorable times and experiences have been with older people. I loved my grandfather’s and grandmother’s story telling that contained a wealth of knowledge, that only now can I appreciate. I could see even as a child that those old folks had done more and knew more than I ever would Being old, I now see is not a waste of time, but is simply a storehouse of experience and knowledge gathered from a long life lived into this present time and this present place.
God, who sees all and knows all, knew this long before man realized it. As we look back through the old testament, we find that God was not a respecter of age. He has always used his older servants to carry out his most important work. Noah was 600 years old when God told him to build the ark (Gen 6). Now days, that would be like telling an 80 year old man to start a project that would take 20 or 30 years to complete. Old Noah was an obedient man and a man of faith, he trusted God. By so doing, he saved himself and his family from a lost evil world. Abraham was 75 years old when God told him to start his journey. God knew he could count on Abraham because he was obedient, a man of faith (Gen. 15:6), a worshipful man (Gen. 22:5), and a friend of God. Moses was 80 years old when God called on him to lead the Israelites out of Egypt (Exod. 3). Though Moses was hesitant at first, God knew that he had picked the right man for the job. First of all Moses trusted God, he was faithful and he was humble. As is always the case, God was right, Moses proved to be a great leader. In the new testament, the apostle Paul considered himself a senior servant of God (Philemon 9). Paul was an obedient servant who faithfully served God until he was called to his rest (II Tim. 4:6-8).
We can all be servants of God, no matter what our age, abilities, or status in life. We can teach both the young and the old, but most importantly, we can set a good example by leading a Godly life. We are servants of God and also servants to one another, no matter what our age. If you think your actions do not influence others, just watch a child that spends the day with you. Before the day is over you will see him doing things exactly as you did. We can be sure the way we live our lives will influence others, either for better or for worse. Remember, there is no retirement for the Lord’s servants until we cross that final divide and rest with the saints on God’s distant shore.
