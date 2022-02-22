What a beautiful weekend we had and boy did I need the sunshine! We had a full day at church today and it was so good. We went to Sunday school, church service, and we had a youth fundraiser dinner to follow. We stayed for lunch and then headed to Nashville to take McCuddy home as she stayed the night with us. I had mentioned in my last article that she loves Ricky Skaggs and Alan Jackson so as we drove to take her home, our car was filled with the sounds of “Little Bitty and Uncle Penn.” We all three were singing along and her sweet little voice filling the car made Adam and I both look at each other and just smile. She knows all the words and it just amazes us. She told us that her dad played these songs for her as he drives her to school that is why she knows all the words.
We decided that after we dropped McCuddy off we would ride to Guthrie and go to the flea market. Christopher met us in Joelton instead of us driving all the way into Nashville. We got on the interstate and headed towards Clarksville, getting off at the Adams, Tenn. exit. We have not been out that way in a long time so we both enjoyed the drive! Little bits of green were popping up in the fields and the sky was so blue. The sun shining in the windows was so warm, making it extremely hard for me to keep my eyes open. This weather definitely did my body good!
We have never been to this flea market so I was excited as I have heard it was very large and had many booths. I was told correctly as there were so many things to explore. Going through an antique mall/flea market is not for the faint of heart. Sometimes a booth may appear to be full of random or insignificant items, but when you really start to look and examine what is there, one may be surprised at what is found. That is the fun thing about the flea market, you never know what is lying around.
We were there for a couple of hours walking the isles. Adam takes more time “scrutinizing” the booths. He goes into almost everyone thoroughly looking at all the items inspecting what is there. He has found so many little treasures that I would have just looked over. This trip was different, I had a mission as I was on the hunt for cast iron. I have used it in cooking for years, but now I am looking for specific pieces. I follow a cast iron group on Facebook and was absolutely amazed at all the different items that are out there. Usually, I just walk the isles kinda browsing over the individual booths as I stroll by. If nothing pops out I just keep going. Today I was more like Adam, I slowed down and really looked at the merchandise. In doing this I found some neat cast iron items hidden on the back of the shelves and met a couple of interesting people as well.
This trip was like walking down memory lane. I discovered an old cookie jar like the one we had growing up. My mind raced back to a day when mom baked homemade cookies and filled the ceramic cookie jar. It was a square jar with “Cookies” across the front. It kinda looked like a log cabin. I also spotted a white bowl with blue flowers painted on it. I received one as a gift when Adam and I married and still have it.
Adam has always been more observant than I and has continually told me, “If you slow down, and really look, you might be surprised at what you find.” He was right. This is also great advice in our everyday lives as well, slow down and you might be surprised at what we find.
I hope you can slow down this week and “Bake a memory” with someone you love.
The recipe I am sharing today is one I love to cook in my cast iron skillet.
Frontier Potatoes
5 potatoes, unpeeled in½” slices
1 stick of butter
1 medium onion, chopped
Salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste
Red pepper flakes (optional) I like to sprinkle just a little
Parsley flakes — sprinkle about a teaspoon
1 teaspoon paprika
Layer potatoes flat in the iron skillet. Sprinkle with chopped onion. Dot with butter and add seasonings. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20-30 minutes at 425 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.