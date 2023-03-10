“He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief; and as one from whom men hide their faces he was despised, and we esteemed him not. Surely he has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted. But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed.” — Isaiah 53:3-5 (ESV)

Brothers and sisters, I don’t believe that it would take a seminary degree nor decades of pastoral ministry to realize who the center of this text is. All we must do is simply read each word that God gave Isaiah (701 years before Christ was born) and we will see the centerpiece of this passage; the man of sorrows who was acquainted with grief, despised and rejected by men, and smitten by God was our Lord, Jesus Christ. Although it doesn’t take much background knowledge to know who this passage is foretelling, I do believe that it takes God’s gracious work to open our blind eyes, warm our cold hearts, and revive our dead souls to see as to why Christ went through such things. Of course we would like to think that it would come naturally to us that Jesus was “pierced for our transgressions” and “crushed for our iniquities”; However, if we truly assume that knowing this comes as simply as learning addition, we are naïeve to our depravity and unenlightened to Jesus’ transcendence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.