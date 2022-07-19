A new approach to solar and farming
On June 28, the New York Times published an article by Ellen Rosen that the people of Logan County may find interesting. It’s about a fifth-generation Grafton, Mass. farmer, Paul Knowlton’s effort to maximize his farm profits by adding solar panels to his operation.
Knowlton contracted Blue Wave Solar of Boston to install a system of panels that can be placed as high as 14 feet above the ground and with rows as wide as necessary for farm machinery to work the fields. The article provides photos of a tractor pulling a cultivator under the panels.
The spacing approach allows for crops or grazing animals beneath while shielding them from extreme heat. In addition, Mr. Knowlton benefits from the electricity the system produces for use in his farm operations. This dual-use approach is referred to as agrivoltaics.
It may be old news to some, but I would encourage any farmer who is interested in improving the profitability of their farmland to check out this method of agriculture.
