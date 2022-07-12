Questioned about a decrease in his production on the field, the infinitely quotable Yankees catcher Yogi Berra once said, “Slump? I ain’t in no slump…I just ain’t hitting.” Recently my own version of this would be, “Slump? I ain’t in no slump…I just ain’t reading.” If you read a lot over a long period, you are sure to have experienced a reading slump at some point along your literary journey. Sometimes they last a week or two, and sometimes they seem to stretch on forever.
Oftentimes my own reading slumps occur when life gets hectic and I do not have much leisure time. Ironically, this is usually when I need a break from the daily grind the most, and reading would be the perfect way to relax. However, if I do try to pick up a book, my mind wanders because it thinks about all of the other things on my to-do list I “should” be working on instead of sitting around reading. While this isn’t necessarily true, it is just the way my mind operates. I need to get things done and feel at peace before I can enjoy my reading.
Here are some strategies that might help you the next time you find yourself in a slump:
Realize that it is okay to take a break. If you force yourself to read, it sucks the fun out of it. Don’t stress about it, especially in the short term. You can always come back to reading later, and you may find having a little time away from the written word makes you enjoy it even more.
If it is a particular book that is causing you not to read, it is okay to give up on the book. Some people feel like if they start a book, they have to see it through. They end up gutting out hours and hours of a book that they don’t enjoy. Pleasure reading is not a competition or work—it is for your own enjoyment. You can hit that reset button and start over fresh with something else. I have seen a t-shirt before that says, “Life’s too short to read bad books.”
Try something completely new. Maybe your slump is due to the fact that you always read romance, or thrillers, or self-help books. Switching up genres can reinvigorate your reading. Don’t be afraid to be bold in your selections!
Along those same lines, you can try reading in a different format. If you always read print books, maybe an audiobook or an e-book would be a nice change of pace. You could even try a graphic novel. Trying new things can be incredibly satisfying, and may help you dig out of your rut.
Ask for suggestions. Hearing from someone else about a book that they loved can inspire you to get back to the books. Whether it be a friend, family member, co-worker, or even your friendly neighborhood librarian, discussing your love of reading can help reawaken your own passion and recenter your intention to enjoy reading again.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
