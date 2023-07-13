Another shopper and I were circling the banana shelves, trying to spot a bunch that were of the exact ripeness that we wanted. The decision was difficult to make. I didn’t want them to be so ripe that I would need to come back to the store the next day. Neither did I want them to be too green to eat for breakfast because my supply was gone.

Of course, I could take more than I needed of ripe ones to eat with cereal and turn them into a banana pudding. I had been thinking of one lately. On the other hand, that would not be good planning. There’s half an apple pie on the kitchen counter that should be eaten before I cook another dessert.

