Another shopper and I were circling the banana shelves, trying to spot a bunch that were of the exact ripeness that we wanted. The decision was difficult to make. I didn’t want them to be so ripe that I would need to come back to the store the next day. Neither did I want them to be too green to eat for breakfast because my supply was gone.
Of course, I could take more than I needed of ripe ones to eat with cereal and turn them into a banana pudding. I had been thinking of one lately. On the other hand, that would not be good planning. There’s half an apple pie on the kitchen counter that should be eaten before I cook another dessert.
One of those small ripening racks was displayed holding a perfect bunch. I had studied these racks before but always concluded that the temperature and the humidity conditions in the store probably were the reason that the bananas always seemed to ripen better there than at my house.
I moved on, realizing that I had evaluated the entire batch already. I met the same shopper again face-to-face, and decided to share a few words of friendly wisdom. I said, “If we spent as much time selecting each item on our list, we never would get out of the store, would we?” He replied something to the effect of “Ugg!” and moved a little faster beyond me.
I don’t know what masterful thinking finally motivated me to put the particular bunch that I chose to buy in my basket, but they all were quickly consumed at home. The little-too-ripe or little-too-green did not get in the way of their being eaten.
If the weather or some circumstance prevents my making a regular trip to the grocery store, a neighbor will often offer to bring me a few necessities. She insists that I note in detail the brands and particulars that I prefer and there is never a problem. But when there is a need to put “bananas” on the list, I simply write “bananas” and hope for the best.
