Chamber Chats

New Members of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce are Bee Motorcoach, Copper & Ivy Boutique, Thoroughbred Express Auto Wash, Law Office of Jessica Kirby, Flint Ridge- The McCuddy Home, and Livvy Mae Boutique.
Upcoming Events for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce include the following:
Please join us as we celebrate these businesses, as well as their success within our community!
A ribbon-cutting was held for Lewisburg Banking Company — Auburn Branch on Wednesday, Aug. 4th at 12 p.m. located at 124 Sugar Maple Drive, Auburn.
Ribbon cuttings will be held for the Law Office of Jessica Kirby on Wednesday, Aug. 11th at 12 p.m. located at 348 W 4th Street, Russellville; Copper & Ivy Boutique on Saturday, Aug. 14th at 12 p.m. located at 247 Hopkinsville Road, Russellville; Thoroughbred Express Auto Wash on Wednesday, Aug. 18th at 12 p.m. located at 235 Sam Walton Drive, Russellville, and Flint Ridge-The McCuddy Home on Saturday, Aug. 28th at 12 p.m. located at 715 Bores Road, Adairville.
2021 Tobacco & Heritage Festival is still on schedule.
We are looking forward to the festival this October and can’t wait to see all of you once again. Applications for the craft show and flea market, as well as the non-profit, information, and advertisement booths, will be open to the public on Aug. 6th. You can receive those on our website at www.loganchamber.com or in our office located at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. Event applications will be available in the weeks to come. Please be on the lookout for those. For any questions concerning Tobacco & Heritage Festival, please call 270-726-2206.
August’s Beautification Award went to The McCuddy Home in Adairville.
On Monday, Aug. 2nd, the Logan County Beautification Committee presented the August beautification award to Flint Ridge — The McCuddy Home in Adairville.
The award was presented by committee president, Keith Batchelor, to owners Adam and Becky Scales.
The McCuddy Home is one of the oldest homes in Logan County. It was built in 1804 and is rich in history. The Scales’ have taken ownership of the property and have overseen a massive restoration. The home today is mostly of the 1880s structure except for two modern bathrooms. The owners have also recently added a modern covered back porch to the home to host an array of events.
Please join us in congratulating the owners for their efforts in preserving a piece of Logan County’s history, as well as the beauty that comes from the home. Be sure to check out the upcoming events at Flint Ridge — The McCuddy Home.
Upcoming
Community Events
Aug. 5th -August 8th: August 8th Emancipation Celebration
Aug. 13-14: The Dog Days of Summer in downtown Auburn
Sept. 18: 2 PM-7:30 PM-Dock Trot @ Lake Malone
Sept. 23-Oct. 9: Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival
