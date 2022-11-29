When I was told, “It’s cold outside, so put on your coat and mittens,” I knew it would soon be Christmas. I did as I was told and put on my Little Red Riding Hood-style “coat and mittens.” I felt overdressed in my Sunday coat just to go to the grocery store. I held my grandmother’s hand as we crossed the street. The market was only a short stroll down the street. Grandmother bought candied fruit and fresh coconut for her Christmas cakes. The chocolate looked tempting, but granny would miss even one piece of the dark delicacy. I was a good girl, as it would soon be time for Santa‘s visit.

As we approach the produce aisle, my eyes were drawn upward to shelves of Christmas toys. One playset featured Betty the Beauty Shop doll with her own chair and salon-style dryer. Then there was Janie the School Girl doll with desk and chalkboard. Standing in the middle of the produce department, I knew I had to have Betty the Beauty Shop doll for Christmas. Janie the School Girl doll was a pretty doll, any girl would love to have, but Betty was my favorite. I didn’t make any request for either doll known. Granny finish shopping and checked out.

