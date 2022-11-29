When I was told, “It’s cold outside, so put on your coat and mittens,” I knew it would soon be Christmas. I did as I was told and put on my Little Red Riding Hood-style “coat and mittens.” I felt overdressed in my Sunday coat just to go to the grocery store. I held my grandmother’s hand as we crossed the street. The market was only a short stroll down the street. Grandmother bought candied fruit and fresh coconut for her Christmas cakes. The chocolate looked tempting, but granny would miss even one piece of the dark delicacy. I was a good girl, as it would soon be time for Santa‘s visit.
As we approach the produce aisle, my eyes were drawn upward to shelves of Christmas toys. One playset featured Betty the Beauty Shop doll with her own chair and salon-style dryer. Then there was Janie the School Girl doll with desk and chalkboard. Standing in the middle of the produce department, I knew I had to have Betty the Beauty Shop doll for Christmas. Janie the School Girl doll was a pretty doll, any girl would love to have, but Betty was my favorite. I didn’t make any request for either doll known. Granny finish shopping and checked out.
I was still in awe of the magical trip to the neighborhood grocery store and surprise toy display after we left.
Christmas arrived and to my surprise, Santa brought me the pretty Janie the Schoolgirl doll, complete with desk and chalkboard. Although I was a little disappointed, I knew I’d spend hours with Janie “playing school.“ Janie the School Girl Doll became a favorite, but I never forgot about Betty.
Years passed by and Christmases came and went. The little girl in the story grew up, but still loved and collected dolls.
One day as a grown-up lady, I was looking at an inside yard sale. Over in the corner, I spied the golden-haired doll in a pink and white stripe dress. It was Betty the Beauty Shop doll in mint condition! I asked the sales lady how much for the doll? The lady said, “I’ll take five dollars.“ For only five dollars, I was able to purchase a very special vintage toy and relive the excitement of first meeting Betty the Beauty Shop doll.
Years later, she still stands tall in a corner of my living room. It took many Christmases and years for me to finally own my very own precious Betty.
I suspect Santa might have had something to do with this belated Christmas gift. All I can say is, “Thanks Santa.”
