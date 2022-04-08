Back in the “good old days,” way out in the “good old country,” there lived a “good old family” on a farm. The family consisted of a father, Thomas Jefferson Smith; a mother, Louise Lavinia Smith, and a daughter, Elizabeth Smith.
The father was a church-going man who wore many hats in the church. His roles were a substitute preacher, deacon, and collection plate passer. Mr. Smith never missed a Sunday but his wife, Louise would stay home cooking vittles for Sunday “dinner on the ground.” Louise and her daughter Mary would show up with baskets of food after church for the picnic. There would be chicken, dressed eggs, and ham on biscuits to share. Table cloths were spread out on the grassy area behind the church.
All the hard-working Christians enjoyed food and fellowship on their one day of rest. Monday morning meant everyone would have to go back to their chores, school, and work. Thomas Jefferson was back to taking care of his crops and livestock after eating a hearty breakfast with his wife and daughter. Louise cooked and cleaned from sun up till sundown.
Mary was expected to gather eggs from the henhouse. Then she walked down the road to the one-room schoolhouse. Now, Mary was spoiled and cared little about learning. She rarely did her homework. Mary despised the old “schoolmarm,” Miss Allie. Once seated on her third-grade bench, she was into mischief. Portraits of a homely and skinny Miss Allie were drawn and put on the teacher’s desk daily. The artist was Mary Elizabeth. There was one subject Mary Elizabeth was interested in and that was “boys!” She didn’t discriminate, she liked all the boys. Fat boys, skinny boys, short boys, and tall boys. Blonde boys were cute as well as dark-haired boys.
Mary Elizabeth was sent to school clean in a neat dress and shoes but she didn’t have any outstanding features. None of the boys responded to the charms or flirtations of Mary Elizabeth. Then she came up with a surefire way to get the boys’ attention. At recess, Mary threw water from the drinking cup on the boys. She continued her “water attack” all week long until Friday when the boys got enough. They reported Mary’s bad behavior to Miss Allie. Miss Allie instructed the boys to drench her. Two boys picked up the water bucket and threw all the water on Mary Elizabeth. She went in to report the act to the teacher. As she stood soaking wet, Mary said, “The boys dumped the water bucket all over my new dress.” Miss Allie took a little pleasure from responding to her wet student, “Soak it up; that’s just a taste of your own medicine.”
The funny thing is that as bad as Mary Elizabeth hated Miss Allie, she became her sister-in-law. Mary
never stopped hating “Allie Cat.”
