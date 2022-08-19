Each week, I lead an accountability session on Facebook live for my followers. It’s called “PB&J Tuesday”. I’ve been doing lives like this for over two years now. I really enjoy doing them and helping women at the same time. This time is dedicated to what the Lord has to say, it’s His time to show up and change lives! It is so beautiful. Week after week, His faithfulness shines through as He delivers His message through me.
This past Tuesday, I was leading the group on the topic of “Count it all a Joy”, and I had a new follower join in. She began to engage in the comments and asked some questions that absolutely drew me to tears. I felt an overwhelming joy fill my heart as I realized that it is through questions like this, that God led me into ministry!
We were discussing the times in our lives that aren’t expected, you know, the ups and downs, mostly where we struggle or experience spiritual warfare. But God! We are to count all these things a joy as they are working to test our faith and teach us endurance.
She said she was just watching rubbish on TikTok and came across my live video and joined in! Then, came the question, “I don’t feel like I really came to know the Lord Jesus Christ when I accepted Him as my Lord and Savior, how can I get to know Him?” Oh my! This very question of getting to know Him is the same journey God has allowed me to be on and he brought her to me, to help her! I was blown away at this God of mine. No one has ever asked me a question like that! And God gave it to me when I was prepared to answer it. I felt His presence. I felt His love. I felt like He was proud of me, like a teacher smiling at their student that is now prepared and ready for the test. With His loving passion pouring out, I answered…
My life changed when I decided that God was more important than anything else and no matter what, I said YES to Him with my whole heart. It was then that I wanted to serve Him with everything I had. It was also then that He told me that if I want to serve Him, I needed to get to know Him. We must spend time with Him every day in PB&J (that’s Prayer, Bible & Journaling)! He begins to speak to us through His word and even in everyday circumstances. He will open our eyes and ears to who He is when we plant ourselves in the good soil of the gospel, when we are obedient, and when we make Him the priority that He should be in our lives.
Then the next question, “How do I fall in love with the Lord?” Oh, my dear sister, we fall in love with the Lord over time, just like any other intimate relationship. We get to know people, our best friend, our spouse, by spending time with them, and over time, beginning to love who they are, and they learn to love us too! God already loves us; we just have to take the step to get to know Him. The love will come!
Verse: Consider it all joy, my brothers and sisters, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. But if any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all generously and without reproach, and it will be given to him. But he must ask in faith without any doubting, for the one who doubts is like the surf of the sea, driven and tossed by the wind. For that person ought not to expect that he will receive anything from the Lord, being a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways. James 1:2-8
Karen C. Logan is a Christian coach, author, speaker & CEO Yes, You Can Girl! Christian Ministry for Women.
