Each week, I lead an accountability session on Facebook live for my followers. It’s called “PB&J Tuesday”. I’ve been doing lives like this for over two years now. I really enjoy doing them and helping women at the same time. This time is dedicated to what the Lord has to say, it’s His time to show up and change lives! It is so beautiful. Week after week, His faithfulness shines through as He delivers His message through me.

This past Tuesday, I was leading the group on the topic of “Count it all a Joy”, and I had a new follower join in. She began to engage in the comments and asked some questions that absolutely drew me to tears. I felt an overwhelming joy fill my heart as I realized that it is through questions like this, that God led me into ministry!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.