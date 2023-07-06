If you haven’t been to the library this summer, you’ve been missing out on some amazing stuff. The kids have met life-size dinosaurs; been entertained by professional spoon players, magicians, and Shakespearian actors; and gotten hands-on with a Van de Graaff generator. Teens have been making stuff, challenging each other in video and tabletop games, and testing their talents at karaoke. Last but not least, the adults have gotten in on the action with book clubs, craft-making sessions, local history presentations, and more. All of these programs and more are happening here at your Logan County Public Library, with no admission charge.

Haven’t been taking advantage of the library this summer? Don’t fret! We’ve still got a whole month of amazing activities scheduled for July. In addition to the sorts of things I’ve already mentioned, we’ll be meeting live animals, learning basic binary code with folks from the Gatton Academy at WKU, taking hippie-inspired tie-dye selfies with a fully-restored VW Microbus, and hosting great live music from bluegrass to rock n’ roll.

King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.

