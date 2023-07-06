If you haven’t been to the library this summer, you’ve been missing out on some amazing stuff. The kids have met life-size dinosaurs; been entertained by professional spoon players, magicians, and Shakespearian actors; and gotten hands-on with a Van de Graaff generator. Teens have been making stuff, challenging each other in video and tabletop games, and testing their talents at karaoke. Last but not least, the adults have gotten in on the action with book clubs, craft-making sessions, local history presentations, and more. All of these programs and more are happening here at your Logan County Public Library, with no admission charge.
Haven’t been taking advantage of the library this summer? Don’t fret! We’ve still got a whole month of amazing activities scheduled for July. In addition to the sorts of things I’ve already mentioned, we’ll be meeting live animals, learning basic binary code with folks from the Gatton Academy at WKU, taking hippie-inspired tie-dye selfies with a fully-restored VW Microbus, and hosting great live music from bluegrass to rock n’ roll.
One special program you won’t want to miss is “Shaking the Family Tree,” which will be a day-long workshop on genealogy and local history happening on July 15th. We will have some local experts and are partnering with our friends at the Logan County Archives to bring you this awesome opportunity.
Of course the programs are a summer highlight here at the library, but we’re also busy encouraging reading, especially among our young people who are out of school for a few months. We want to see those young brains active and engaged, and in June we checked out over 2,300 books from our children’s and teen sections. To keep those kids in the habit of reading, growing, and learning, we offer incentives to those who record their progress in their reading log supplied by the library. They can get a weekly prize, and qualify for some grand prizes at the end of the summer.
Whether you are looking for an exciting program to learn or try something new, or just need a cool place to hang out and beat the summer heat, the Logan County Public Library is here for you. Our location in Russellville is open Monday-Thursday 9 am-7 pm, Friday 9 am-5 pm, and Saturday 10 am-5 pm. Our locations in Adairville and Auburn are open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons. Find out about all that we offer at loganlibrary.org.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
