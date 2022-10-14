We had a wonderful weekend a couple of weeks ago celebrating with family and friends, what could be better? Our daughter Katelyn and her husband Stephen are expecting their first child together and we could not be more excited. Saturday, they had a gender reveal and it was discovered that another grandson will make his appearance in April. We also celebrated Adam and Kate’s birthdays as they share the same day. We still say that 34 years ago, Adam received his best birthday present ever. It seems when you have several people gathered, someone will start sharing stories and happenings that occurred in the past. I naturally brought up the story of Katelyn’s birth and the events that followed.
Katelyn was born about 3½ weeks early coming on Adam’s birthday. We were all excited but apprehensive as well.
With a baby being born early, you are always afraid of what could happen. The birth was super easy, and she was born with no major issues.
She had a full head of coal black hair, looked like she had been to Florida as she was very tan (a little jaundice), and had the smoothest skin. She was born at the old Jesse Holman Jones hospital in Springfield, Tenn.
On the day of Katelyn’s birth, our little one was the only baby in the nursery; therefore, the staff spoiled her.
The nurses put a ribbon in her hair and took turns holding her, telling me she was a beautiful baby. Of course, we thought so as well.
We came home five days later with lots of family coming by to visit and all would comment on how sweet and pretty Kate looked. I will never forget Adam’s grandmother. She picked up Katelyn, looked at her very lovingly, and started rocking her. She continued holding her, but she now had a solemn look on her face. I asked if everything was okay?
She glanced up at us and said, “You know what they say?” No one said anything back as we were not sure what she was talking about. She continued, “Pretty in the cradle, ugly at the table.”
I was taken aback as I was not sure of the meaning of the statement.
Adam whispered in my ear, “She is saying, pretty as a baby, ugly as an adult.” We all chuckled and then continued with the day.
When Katelyn was about three months old, grandmother had come back for another visit. By this time the dark-haired, tanned-skinned Kate had been replaced by a little fair-skinned baby with milk bumps on her cheeks. She had lost a lot of her hair and was bald in some spots. She had developed a clogged tear duct and we had to rub ointment on her little eye, so it was red and swollen. Grandmother reached down into the crib and picked her up and looked at her. She walked over and started rocking her and had the biggest smile on her face.
This time I guess the old saying was, “Ugly in the cradle pretty at the table.” Grandmother was happy. I guess in some ways the old saying was true.
I hope you have a wonderful week and find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
1 10 oz pkg frozen chopped broccoli thawed/drained
2 boxes Jiffy corn muffin mix
1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
Beat cottage cheese, butter, and eggs in a large bowl. Stir in cornbread mixes until well moistened. Add broccoli, onion, salt, and 1 cup of cheese. Pour batter into a 9x12-inch baking dish. Add remaining cheese and sprinkle the over top. Bake 375 degrees for about 35-45 minutes, until golden brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.