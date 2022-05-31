Cleanliness has taken a giant leap forward ever the decades of my lifetime. There are justifiable reasons for that. Dangers in improper handling of certain foods were yet to be discovered. Lack of a plentiful supply of cleansing flowing water was simply the way it was for many people. And we must accept the fact that the culture of the times accepted standards that have changed as society worked to upgrade itself.
My Cleanliness-Next-to-Godliness mother told of a family she knew who dismissed baths for their children during the cold winter months. When the long underwear was put on each of them, the mother would fold the ankle bands tight around the legs to keep out the cold and sew the fold in place with needle and thread. The underwear did not come off until spring thaw.
A daily bath was not mandatory at our house, but when Saturday night came, there was no getting around it. We also were in real trouble if we tried to get in bed any night during barefoot season without first washing our feet in the “foot tub.”
Chewing gum was a rare treat, and we made each package last as long as we could. After a chew had worn down too small to handle well, we would tear off part of a fresh stick and mix it with the old for more volume and renewed flavor. If I forgot to take it out of my mouth and put it on a saucer in the kitchen before I went to bed, I parked it atop the headboard. When my grandfather grew tired of chewing, he would roll his gum into a little ball and stick it inside his hat. The crown was high enough that the gum did not touch his hair, he said, and it would be handy when he “took a notion” to chew again. This was better than behind the ear where some people parked it.
Such unclean practices with chewing gum were a personal matter. Not so with tobacco chewing. The ambeer had to be spit out in the presence of whoever was around. Brass and china spittoons were normal furnishings for stores, public places, and homes. Otherwise, there would be trouble because the putrid tobacco juice was going to be spit somewhere--floors, sidewalks, ...
When a fireplace was open, the spitter might aim for the top bulge of the stove and hope the spit would dry up as it sizzled down the side before it reached the floor.
Flies and mice were not welcome but were constant companions in spite of screen doors and traps. If a fly landed in the milk bucket, we flipped it out with our fingers. If we overlooked one, we knew the strainer would do its job and no one would know.
Flour was usually kept in an open bowl behind a cabinet door, ready to make biscuits. Signs of visiting mice who found a crack to get in were often evident. We scooped up the evidence with the sifter and patted the side of the sifter until there was separation, letting the white flour fall back into the bowl and dumping the other. Repulsive!
It’s a wonder we are still around to tell about this nastiness!
In reality, though, I guess there are plenty of unseen things around today that can hurt us more than such visible unclean habits.
