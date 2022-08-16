It’s that time again. The lazy days of summer are over all too quickly—for students and teachers, maybe not parents—and school is back in session. As everyone gets back into the routine some may find that their educational muscles are not quite as flex-worthy as they were back in the spring. Have no fear—your library is here to help!
In fact, if you come in this month you will find a fantastic display of books to help every student, be they in a public- or private school setting, or homeschooled. There are plenty of other resources sitting on library shelves ready to be utilized—from books on every imaginable science subject to math tutorials. These resources only require a library card and internet access. If you are lacking in either of those things, come by and we can take care of that for you in a jiff.
We have online resources as well, with maps, world and American culture info, and more. For more advanced students, you can use your library to access and search peer-reviewed journal articles for writing research papers. There really is something for everyone.
With all of the cramming for quizzes and tests, learning and practicing new skills, and other arduous tasks asked of our students, sometimes you need a break from it all. The library is a great place to play, explore, and hang out when you are starting to feel burned out. Maybe some light pleasure reading is what you are after—we can definitely help with that!
On top of all of the typical things you can borrow from the library, don’t forget we also have meeting space that is available for things like tutoring sessions. These can be reserved ahead of time on our website to guarantee your spot when you arrive.
The Logan County Public Library is here to serve you—all school year long, and beyond.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.