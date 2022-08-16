It’s that time again. The lazy days of summer are over all too quickly—for students and teachers, maybe not parents—and school is back in session. As everyone gets back into the routine some may find that their educational muscles are not quite as flex-worthy as they were back in the spring. Have no fear—your library is here to help!

In fact, if you come in this month you will find a fantastic display of books to help every student, be they in a public- or private school setting, or homeschooled. There are plenty of other resources sitting on library shelves ready to be utilized—from books on every imaginable science subject to math tutorials. These resources only require a library card and internet access. If you are lacking in either of those things, come by and we can take care of that for you in a jiff.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.