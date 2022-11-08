Louisville-area hospitals “are dealing with a trio of viruses this fall,” reports Dakota Sherek of WDRB. “While fall typically marks the start of flu season, health officials are also dealing with COVID-19 and Respiratory syncytial virus, which can put young children into intensive care.

“Norton Children’s Hospital reported more than 200 RSV cases in early October, and two weeks later another 312 RSV cases were reported across the entire system,” Sherek reports. Baptist Health Floyd, in New Albany, Ind., reported an uptick of flu and RSV cases.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.