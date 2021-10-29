We are blessed to live in a part of the nation where the seasons actually change, and we get to enjoy all four of the seasons. For me, fall seems to have the most drastic change. You can best see that in the stands of a football game. The first few games of the season fans are in the stands in shorts and t-shirts, players are hyper hydrating to keep cramps to a minimum, and by the end of the season fans are wearing winter coats, may be sitting in snow flurries, and the players are huddled around portable heaters on the sidelines to stay warm.
Fall is also the time of the year when family gatherings are more commonplace. Fall break, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s traditionally find families making time to be together. There have been periods in our life where we have done three or four Thanksgiving gatherings and no less than six Christmas gatherings in a year, and my wife Gina and I both have December birthdays, so we were almost gathered as family as many days as we weren’t in the five weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s!
As we make plans to gather this year, let us make plans to talk about the things that are most important to us. For us as believers, maybe one of the most important questions we can ask of ourselves as believers is how do I make sure the generations behind me know the importance of a personal relationship with Jesus?
This isn’t a new thought. In the book of Deuteronomy, the fifth book in our Bible, God instructs Moses to make sure that the future generations understand the importance of a relationship with God and would need to be reminded of what God had done for them.
Deuteronomy 6:20-25 says, 20 In the future, when your son asks you, “What is the meaning of the stipulations, decrees, and laws the Lord our God has commanded you?” 21 tell him: “We were slaves of Pharaoh in Egypt, but the Lord brought us out of Egypt with a mighty hand. 22 Before our eyes the Lord sent signs and wonders—great and terrible—on Egypt and Pharaoh and his whole household. 23 But he brought us out from there to bring us in and give us the land he promised on oath to our ancestors. 24 The Lord commanded us to obey all these decrees and to fear the Lord our God, so that we might always prosper and be kept alive, as is the case today. 25 And if we are careful to obey all this law before the Lord our God, as he has commanded us, that will be our righteousness.”
Our families need the same reminder. So, as we gather this year, let us take time to tell our faith story. Just as we are taking time to plan the menu, go shopping for the ingredients for our favorite cakes and pies, and figuring out the perfect gift for everyone, let us take time to remember what God has done for us, and how we can pass that along to those that are the most precious to us.
The most precious thing we can leave for our family isn’t a big inheritance of material things, or a piece of land that has been in the family for generations, and don’t get me wrong, those things are nice, and will be a tremendous blessing, but it is a legacy of faith. A legacy of our faith and the faithfulness of God in our lives.
Joe Ball is the Pastor at First Baptist Church — Sixth and Main Streets in Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.