The Gospel is the most important message in the whole world. It transcends all academic disciplines. It is not owned by any monarch or political power. The gospel is truly good news for all people.

The apostle Paul provides an excellent summary of the gospel in his first letter to the Corinthians. He wrote, “Now I would remind you, brothers, of the gospel I preached to you, which you received, in which you stand, and by which you are being saved, if you hold fast to the word I preached to you—unless you believed in vain. For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures…” — 1 Corinthians 15:1‭-‬4 ESV

