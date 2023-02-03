January seems like the longest month and is still lingering on. I know it is supposed to be the month where we “start over” with our new resolutions and promises of change.
I normally do not make resolutions but this year I decided I would. My New Year’s resolution is to try and take a nap when I can. Seriously, is there anything better than a nap, especially on a Sunday? You come in from church, eat some lunch, and then take a little siesta in your favorite chair. Mine is a brown leather recliner given to me by my mother-in-law.
Naps are even better at Flint Ridge, especially on a rainy day. The setting is perfect with the quiet, calm, and easy-going atmosphere, and then with the rain hitting the roof. Hey, it is a given we are going to lay down, and as Adam says, “Rest our eyes for a few minutes.”
My mother used to tell me how Uncle Ross and Aunt Margaret would sneak a nap periodically all through the day and so did Adam’s grandmother. So many times, we would sit down to chat and grandmother would be asleep, sitting in her chair. You could be talking to her and without hesitation, her head would nod a little and she would be out. Of course, she was up before the sun came up, cooking breakfast, getting all things ready for the day, and always working around the house. This would give her the boost she needed to stay up late playing dominos with us and watching the late-night news.
Most preschools require all their students to take a rest after lunch as it calms and rejuvenates their little bodies.
Our grandson Robertson has stayed the last few days with us. After lunch, he becomes a little cranky and whiny. After some quiet rest and sleep, he wakes up like the Energizer bunny, with renewed energy to keep him going until bedtime.
So many occasions, I would come in for lunch, and eat very quickly so I could sit in my chair and close my eyes for about 30 minutes before I went back to work. It worked every time. The definition of a resolution states a firm decision to do or not to do something. I hope you have a great week and hope you resolve to be happy and “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
My friend Robyn Woodward sent me this week’s cookie recipe and it is my new go-to cookie. I have made these three times this week as these are that good. I promise you will not be disappointed.
Salted Caramel Pretzel Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup unsalted butter (cold — 2 sticks)
15 soft caramels cut in half
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut butter into slices. Place butter into a large mixing bowl and beat with a mixer until smooth. Add sugars and beat for about 1-2 minutes until smooth. Add in eggs and vanilla and beat just until incorporated. Mix flour, cornstarch, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together (mixing well), and then add to the wet ingredients until combined. Add chocolate chips and pretzel pieces and fold these into the dough.
Cut caramels each in half and measure out the batter to be 2 heaping tablespoons. Press the dough flat and stick a caramel piece in the middle. Roll the cookie dough around the caramel. Place 9 cookies per cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Place in the oven for 8-12 minutes or until the cookie top and bottom are golden.
Sprinkle the tops of the cookies with salt. Allow to rest for 5 minutes.
