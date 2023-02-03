January seems like the longest month and is still lingering on. I know it is supposed to be the month where we “start over” with our new resolutions and promises of change.

I normally do not make resolutions but this year I decided I would. My New Year’s resolution is to try and take a nap when I can. Seriously, is there anything better than a nap, especially on a Sunday? You come in from church, eat some lunch, and then take a little siesta in your favorite chair. Mine is a brown leather recliner given to me by my mother-in-law.

