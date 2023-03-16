6 Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, 7 casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you. 8 Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. 9 Resist him, firm in your faith, knowing that the same kinds of suffering are being experienced by your brotherhood throughout the world. 10 And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you. 11 To him be the dominion forever and ever. Amen.” -1 Peter 5:6-11 (ESV)

For many people, submitting ourselves to another person is perhaps one of the most difficult things we ever do although at its core, submission is a simple concept. Pride, that the hefty weight called pride that exists within hearts, often keeps our knees from hitting the floor and our heads from bowing. This same pride is what Peter focuses on here in the beginning of this passage. I find his word choices interesting, especially when he portrays the Almighty. He begins by telling us as his readers, to “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God” Let us examine three words here: “Humble.” “Under” and “Mighty.”

