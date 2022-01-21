I absolutely love late spring/early summer and fall! You know, when the weather is hanging around in the 70s and you can open your windows, take a walk outside, breathe easy and soak in the beauty of nature? It is then that I find myself walking around outside my house, admiring my beautiful flowers, each bloom waiting on the next, the green grass, the trees blowing in the wind and across my face. I just love it.
There’s one particular tree in my back yard that has become my favorite. It soars in the sky for what looks like miles. Its strength and size are magnificent, and I’ve often found retreat in its shade.
Years ago, my husband made a swing for our kids, using a 2x4 for the seat and adding a length of rope, attached it to this very tree. The kids loved to swing on it. The neighborhood friends often gathered around it and would swing waiting on the other kids to take turns with the go-kart. When I had had a bad day or when I wanted to be alone, I often found God waiting on me in the back yard, ready to talk, ready to listen.
The tree is beautiful looking from the house, but the closer I get to it, the more beautiful it becomes. Its everlasting mighty branches blow in the wind with its leaves seemingly trying to keep up. As I get closer, it reminds me of its beauty, strength, and size. I sat on the swing, held on to the rope and leaned back as a little child. Looking up through its branches, I saw the blue sky and radiant sun peek through. I closed my eyes, soaked in the breeze and warm sun on my face, and there, I felt the presence of God.
It was then that God reminded me that He gives us a whole new perspective when we look up. Things always look one way in our normal view — straight ahead (horizontal), but when we take time to stop, open our eyes to Him, pay attention to the beauty that surrounds us (most of the time in which IS around us and we’re just not paying attention), He is there, waiting on us, ready to give us a new perspective. His perspective.
I challenge you today, although we’re not in a warmer season as I described, you can still find God in the beauty of a quiet place. Soak Him in. Open the line of communication with God. Talk to Him. He’s there, waiting on you to come to Him. Ask Him to give you a new perspective. His perspective will change your life!
Scripture: Psalm 116:2 “Because He has inclined His ear to me, Therefore I shall call upon Him as long as I live.”
Prayer: Lord, thank you for being near to me, for loving me, and for being the God who sees me. Thank you for the beauty of your creation and for allowing me to enjoy each season. As long as I live, I will call upon Your great name! Amen.
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Life Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO of Yes, You Can Girl! A Christian Ministry for Women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.