RUSNWS-08-05-22 Logan Column 1

From the beginning of this ministry, God has reminded me to simply trust Him. When I was faced with tough decisions and would pray, again, He would remind me to trust Him. Not only does it say this continually throughout His word, but He spoke this message to me personally in the way of two separate visions.

The first one was not long after I surrendered to ministry. I was working full-time and felt the Lord ask me to leave that job and work for Him full-time. I was battling the fact that my income was a huge help to my family and how was I going to provide for them when I wasn’t even sure of what He would have me doing. After nine months and now 100% sure that this is what He wanted me to do, I remember Him asking me a profound question, “If your income is not replaced, will you still say yes?”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.