From the beginning of this ministry, God has reminded me to simply trust Him. When I was faced with tough decisions and would pray, again, He would remind me to trust Him. Not only does it say this continually throughout His word, but He spoke this message to me personally in the way of two separate visions.
The first one was not long after I surrendered to ministry. I was working full-time and felt the Lord ask me to leave that job and work for Him full-time. I was battling the fact that my income was a huge help to my family and how was I going to provide for them when I wasn’t even sure of what He would have me doing. After nine months and now 100% sure that this is what He wanted me to do, I remember Him asking me a profound question, “If your income is not replaced, will you still say yes?”
It was then that I knew what I had to do. I went to the altar at church the next Sunday, said YES! to Him, and gave my notice of leave the very next day. It was during this time that an invisible banner hovered over my head. It simply read, “TRUST”. I could see it clearly, for about a month. It was a beautiful reminder that I didn’t have to know all the answers, I simply had to trust God and walk forward in what He was asking me to do at that very moment. Each step of obedience, being led by the Holy Spirit, would get me where He wanted me to be. And I simply needed to trust His plan.
It was within that same time frame that I had a vision of a rickety bridge. I was driving down the road, just thinking about things, and that’s when God showed me another picture of what trust looks like. I saw myself standing in the middle of this rope bridge with wood planks on either side. In front of me, it appeared to be unstable with only a few wood planks in place. Behind me, the bridge was more secure, all the wood planks were where they were supposed to be, up to the very one I was standing on. God revealed to my heart that as I continue to move forward in obedience, I will not always be able to see where He’s taking me.
Sometimes I’ll only see one step. Looking behind me, I was able to see the faithfulness of the Lord as each of those planks were perfectly in place when I needed them. God is faithful to provide for you as you step out in obedience. What is God leading you to today? He is waiting on your YES! Just trust Him!
Verse: Trust in Him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before Him; God is a refuge for us. Psalm 62:8
Prayer: Lord, thank you for your faithfulness. You have been there for me every step of the way and have done the same for generations. May your name be glorified through it all!
Karen C. Logan, Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO at Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian Ministry for Women.
