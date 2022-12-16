Have you dropped your drawers yet?
Every year during November and December, the library heads up the “Drop Your Drawers @ the Library” campaign. It is an effort to provide the family resources centers at each of our local elementary schools with a supply of underwear. This may sound like a small thing, but clean, well-fitting underwear is a basic need that is often overlooked. We have six elementary schools in Logan County, and between them, they hand out an estimated 1,000 pairs of underwear per month. That is not a typo — 1,000 pairs every single month of the school year! Some are due to accidents that occur at school. Others are because of issues at home. Either way, something as simple as clean underwear in the right size can meet a basic need for these children. This keeps them in the classroom, focused on learning where they belong.
Our friends at both Logan County and Russellville schools’ family resource centers are true heroes. They meet untold numbers of needs every single day. However, they have limited budgets and availability. If making sure something as simple as underwear is one thing they don’t have to worry about, we are going to do our part. We would love to have you join us in this great work! Here’s how you can participate:
• Drop off unopened packages of new underwear for children, preferably sizes 3T-16, at a public library location no later than Thursday, Dec. 29th.
• If coming to the library is not convenient for you, we also have an Amazon Wish List so you can order online.
• Tell friends, family, co-workers, church members, and anyone else you can think of about this worthy cause. When you encourage them to “drop their drawers at the library,” I guarantee you will have their attention.
• Let Aunt Maude know that you really don’t need another flannel shirt this year for Christmas, but you’d love for her to put that money toward a package or two of undies for the kids.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
