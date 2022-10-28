Every Halloween, Miss Elizabeth, the candy lady at Kuhn‘s 5 & Dime started planning for a special holiday.

A variety of candy was put in the “trick-or-treat“ bags for the kiddies. The interior of her beautiful Victorian home was transformed into “The Haunted House“ at 596 E. 4th Street in Russellville. There were pumpkins, black cats, and witches in every nook and cranny.

