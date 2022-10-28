Every Halloween, Miss Elizabeth, the candy lady at Kuhn‘s 5 & Dime started planning for a special holiday.
A variety of candy was put in the “trick-or-treat“ bags for the kiddies. The interior of her beautiful Victorian home was transformed into “The Haunted House“ at 596 E. 4th Street in Russellville. There were pumpkins, black cats, and witches in every nook and cranny.
Miss Elizabeth and her mother, Miss Della prepared a table full of tempting treats for their Halloween guests. The table was laden with popcorn balls, candy apples, sandwiches, and chips. Miss Liz had a real fondness for a snack called Bugles. Beverages included apple cider, coffee, and spice tea.
Preparation were made and the magical night arrived.
Out in the front yard, guests were greeted by an extra scary tall tree. The atmosphere inside the house was festive and a little creepy, but certainly not scary!
Those in attendance were usually just family and close friends. Guests enjoyed their fill of tasty treats.
Things were different one year, as the word “got out” to come to the “Haunted House” at 596 E. 4th Street in Russellville. That’s all it took for every child wanting to check out the scary house. Mother and daughter tried to explain that the open invitation was a mistake, with little success. Not wishing to be unwelcoming, Miss Elizabeth went to the kitchen to make more sandwiches and put out more chips and cookies.
The “Haunted House“ that night wasn’t scary but running out of food with a crowd of hungry guests was.
Finally, the hostess told those at the door that the “Haunted House“ was closed for the evening. Wishing the disappointing guests a “Happy Halloween.“
This slip of the tongue might have been about a proud granddaughter with her very own “Haunted House“ and bragging rights.
