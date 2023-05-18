Proverbs 12: 15 “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes: but he that hearkens unto counsel is wise.”

Growing up in a small Western Kentucky town in the 1950s and 60s was much different from today. I now live in a county with a population of 150,000. There are three high schools in the county but I rarely see young people except those working in stores or restaurants. I find myself wondering where they are and what they’re doing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.