Proverbs 12: 15 “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes: but he that hearkens unto counsel is wise.”
Growing up in a small Western Kentucky town in the 1950s and 60s was much different from today. I now live in a county with a population of 150,000. There are three high schools in the county but I rarely see young people except those working in stores or restaurants. I find myself wondering where they are and what they’re doing.
When I was growing up, any time the ballpark wasn’t muddy, we were playing baseball. There weren’t enough of us to have a football team but we could play baseball with smaller numbers. The first order of business was to choose our teams.
Two were always selected as the “team captains” and they would choose the players alternately from the group. Choices were made by which player was the “best, strongest, and fastest.” The teams were rarely evenly matched and, of course, everyone wanted to win. There was nothing official or significant about our games but that winning spirit existed among us.
We recently heard of Finland joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). With the current geopolitical condition, war seems to be on the minds of many and the world appears to be choosing sides. Just as we chose sides for our baseball teams, the sides (countries) today want to be teamed with the most powerful.
In just the last two years it seems the power momentum has shifted. Where the Western (free) world was feared and respected among the nations; that is no longer the case. We are seen as weak and vulnerable because of our extreme state of division.
While the U.S. and other “civilized” nations have focused on social issues, other countries have been building up their military. An obvious shift in power and leadership has taken place. We may think we know what armament potential they possess but that may prove to be a fallacy.
The factions of the political left and right, are becoming disengaged and disconnected in several countries. This extreme division is creating this weakness just as fighting and arguing among the players on our baseball teams usually resulted in a game loss.
Matthew 12: 25 “And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” The Western world has become segmented into racial, social, and economic people groups. The conditions that divide are many.
Extreme division never contributes to success. In our world today of nuclear weaponry, there will be no winner and the one to fire the first ICBM will simply be the last to die.
Nonetheless, scriptural prophesy clearly points to a world war that will take place and will pale the first and second world wars (Zechariah 14: 12). We could see the current events such as the Russia-Ukraine war or the conflict evolving in the South China Sea or any one of the other developing situations as being temporary or nothing less than a development into a bigger war. Even the civil war in Sudan has its implications.
Ezekiel 38 and 39 tells us of a war called the War of Gog and Magog. Who Gog and Magog were varied from one Bible student to another. In my thinking, they refer to a people and a place (Ezekiel 38: 2).
To briefly describe this coming war, we are told the armies of the north, along with others, will invade Israel. The Western allies would likely join the fight resulting in a third world war. The Bible teaches, however, Israel will not need any help because God will crush the invaders (Ezekiel 38: 21-23).
In today’s world starving for petroleum, some geologists believe a vast oil reserve is located under Israel and Russia covets that oil. Also, being on the eastern end of the Mediterranean Sea, Israel would serve as a strategic seaport for Russia’s massive navy. Putin may see himself as the president of the world and is working to that end.
Considering the location of Ukraine, Russia may want that real estate to serve as a point of logistics and preparation to invade Israel thus fulfilling the Ezekiel prophesy. I realize this is just speculation but two and two still make four.
With other alliances taking place in the communist world, this choosing of sides appears to be ongoing. Russia and China are becoming “bed-fellows” along with Iran and South Korea. So far, much of the noise has been saber rattling but as far as we know at this time, both possess (or are close to possessing) nuclear armament and both are brazen enough to use it. It only takes one “crazy” in close proximity to “the button” to begin the incineration of our world.
Jesus said in Matthew 24: 6, there would always be wars and rumors of wars. That has always been true but the potential for a world conflict is much more impending than ever before.
The questions that may exist in our minds are “Should I worry?” and “What can I do about it?” To try to circumvent or impede prophecy fulfillment is foolish and counterproductive. God has had this planned since before creation, He told us it would happen and it is a part of His plan. Our imperative is to focus on the Gospel.
We must embrace it as HIS plan coming together and celebrate our mighty God and His Savior.
In the last six books of Daniel and throughout Revelation, implications are interpreted to forecast coming wars. We know these are going to happen as they are happening now. “Inevitable” is the word that comes to mind and God’s word totally reinforces that.
If there is a point to be made it is to promote the Gospel of our Lord Jesus. It is more crucial now than ever. We live in a world in which people are denying God, making jokes about Him, and actually cursing his Holy Name.
Two-thirds of the world’s people are non-Christian and of the other third, some are church members on paper only. Many believe they are Heaven bound by being good (which none of us are), by a denominational membership, or because they think a loving God would not condemn anyone to an eternal punishment.
These beliefs are not Biblical! They are man-made notions and in total misalignment with the scriptures. Jesus said in John 14: 6 “I am the way and the truth and the life and no one comes to the Father except by me.”
The evidence reinforcing the reality of the Bible and a Creator God are overwhelming. My contention is, those denying HIS existence haven’t really considered this evidence. Listening to a religion inventor or a non-believer is a fatal error in which many have fallen victim. Brainwashing is effective in religion and politics.
As believer-followers of the Lord Jesus, we must continue to promote HIS Gospel with unrelenting zealousness. The fundamental of the Gospel is: eternal salvation is by a faith belief that Christ Jesus died for the remission of sin and was resurrected.
With the world’s countries choosing sides, future events that will change our planet are on the horizon. The evidence of God’s existence is more obvious now and many are not paying attention. Even students of the Bible are saying (and thinking) it’s time for something to happen and the conditions and situations in the world make that seem obvious.
Christians must rejoice at our witnessing God’s plan and actions happening before our very eyes. Remember, whatever happens, it is in His will, and believer-followers of the Lord Jesus will win in the end. This of course is not a game and our Jesus-given mandate is to tell the world about HIM!
While this may be disconcerting to some, it is reassuring and evident what we have believed about the Bible and God is absolutely true and we are witnessing the truth happening before our very eyes.
Van Yandell is a retired Industrial Arts teacher, an ordained gospel evangelist, and commissioned missionary from Fredonia, Ky. A part of the Bible Connection series.
