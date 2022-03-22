This weather has certainly been good for me. It is amazing how sunshine can change your whole outlook. Adam and I took a little road trip this week to Selmer, Tenn., driving over three hours to an auction. Although the weather started off cloudy and a little gloomy, it ended up sunny and so very pleasant. The 3-hour ride flew by as we talked the entire time. We had to drive through Adamsville, Tenn. to get there. This is the hometown of Buford Pusser — aka Walking Tall. We had actually visited the museum before, and it is very interesting. If you have never been there, it is worth the drive.
Adam and I arrived at the auction house, checked in, and got a number in case we decided to bid on something. We walked around, inspected several of the items, and found the ones we were interested in. This warehouse was large, and they had a huge amount of inventory. Not all were being sold on this day, but the owner showed us around letting us view more items he would be selling in the future.
When we first arrived, not many people were there but about five minutes before the auction started, I glanced around, and it was a full house.
As the auctioneer started, you could feel the excitement in the air. Right before the bidding was to start, Adam received a call he had to take so he handed me our ticket which we needed to make a bid. As he got up to walk out, he stated that he should not be long so go ahead and bid if he was not back when it started. I immediately had a knot form in my stomach. I was a nervous wreck as I have never bid before, Adam always does it.
The auctioneer stated that he was going to get started and he was going to move fast as they had so much inventory to go through. He then said, “here we go!” My heart started racing as there was a set of three antique ceramic pitchers I was interested in, and according to the paper catalog, they were 5th in line to be sold.
I kept looking for Adam, but he was still outside. The auctioneer was not kidding, he was moving on with this sale. He sold the first item, then the 2nd, and then the 3rd. Adam was still nowhere to be found. Number four came up, and before I could even blink, it sold. Oh no, the bidding was starting on number five. The auctioneer said, “Who will give me $10?” The bidding was on, and it was as fast as an arm went up and then another and then another.
They had a gentleman standing close to me who would holler back to the auctioneer with a bid. I was sitting there not quite sure what to do. The bid was at $40 and he was saying $40 once, $40 twice, and then before I could think, I threw up my arm. “Right here $45,” yelled the man standing beside me. I did it, I made a bid.
I was so excited and thought, “Hey you can do this!”
The auctioneer hollered my bid and then said, “Fifty, who will give me $50?” A woman a few rows ahead of me held up her ticket and he said, “Fifty!” I thought, “what” no you don’t, and I looked at the man beside me and said “$55!” Well dang, that same woman said $60 before I could even blink. I went to $65 then she went to $70. I was getting really aggravated with the woman but at the same time, I was becoming very brave with my bids and found the whole process very exciting. I held up my ticket and said, “$75!” The auctioneer looked at the lady who had been bidding against me and she shook her head no. I was like “yes!!” and then the auctioneer said who will give me $80?” I was absolutely exhilarated by this time and thought I had done it. Then I heard the man who was helping holler, “Yep right here $80.” I was caught off guard. When I turned around a man to the left of me on the other side of the warehouse was now bidding. They looked back at me and said, “Will you give me $85?” I did not know what to do, where was Adam? I did not know if this set of pitchers was worth $85, was I paying too much? Oh no, where was Adam? He looked at me again and before I could say anything the same woman who had originally bid against me held up her ticket and bid $85. The auctioneer looked at me. I looked like a deer in the headlights. I choked up and did not know what to do. The man to left then held up his ticket for $90 and the man helping looked at me. I just kinda stared back and him with a blank look on my face. The lady up front raised her ticket for $90. This went on back and forth for a few minutes and then I heard “Sold for $170.” I was kind of numb and then felt disappointed I did not go higher.
They sold a couple more items before Adam came back. He asked if I had bid on anything, and I told him about the pitchers, and he smiled at me. He did let me know that $170 was probably too high, so I felt better. However, bidding on these items had me intrigued by this whole auction system.
We were there for about six hours and I learned a lot too.
There was a lady sitting a couple of rows behind me who helped at the auction and she started talking to me. She knew a lot of people who were there and told me a little about them. She said the lady who had bid against me had a small gift shop in town where she sold antiques and unique items. She then shared the gentleman bidding against me had a booth in an antique mall in Corinth, Miss. and he did very well. I watched them throughout the day and noticed the items they were buying. I could visualize all they purchased sitting in a cute store or in a booth.
Adam has gone to auctions for years and was always trying to get me to go with him but I always thought they were too long and would never go. Boy, did I miss out! I had a great time, just wished we lived closer so we could have stayed longer and maybe bought more. Adam said a lot of the good buys happen toward the end of the sale but with driving over three hours to get home, we could not stay to the end.
I will definitely be going to more auctions in the future, bidding on your own adds a whole new element to the process. I just don’t need to get too caught up.
I hope you all have a great week and that you find time to “Bake” a memory with someone you love.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
2 cups crushed pretzels
3 tablespoons sugar
1 — 8oz container of cool whip
1 ½ cups boiling water
2 (10-oz) pkg frozen strawberries
¾ cup melted butter
1 8oz pkg softened cream cheese
¾ cup sugar
2 (3 oz) pkgs of strawberry jello
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Mix crushed pretzels with melted butter and 3 tablespoons of sugar. Press into the bottom of a 9x13-inch casserole dish. Bake about 8-10 minutes and cool completely.
Mix cream cheese, ¾ cup sugar, and whipped topping until smooth. Spread over the pretzel crust making sure to spread over all the edges.
Dissolve the Jell-O in boiling water and mix in strawberries. Allow cooling until the jello mixture has started to thicken and set. Once this is done pour over the cream cheese mixture making sure all is covered — chill until firm.
