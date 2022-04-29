May 5th will be a special day at the library, as we celebrate a major milestone with one of our staff members. Beverly Terry will be celebrating her 25th anniversary with the Logan County Public Library. Beverly was hired at the library as the bookmobile driver in 1997. For many years she drove the big blue and white “bread truck”-style bookmobile from one end of the county to the other, delivering materials to outlying communities, families, the elderly and mobility-impaired, and others who needed the service. In the late 2000s, the library returned the bookmobile to the state and changed the service model to home-delivery through an outreach vehicle. This did not allow for on-site browsing, but did make sure those who could not make it to the library still received materials they desired.
Today, Beverly handles the rebranded “Mobile Library,” where every Logan Countian is eligible for service if they cannot easily use a physical location of the library. She runs her route every two weeks, delivering items—and smiles—to those she serves.
When not running a route, Beverly can often be found at the front desk. She handles the majority of the library opening procedures every morning, and staffs the desk throughout the day to serve individuals coming in to check out books, use the computer, or anything else they need.
Beverly also oversees the summer feeding program at the library, a project she has been involved with since the library began participating ten years ago. Over the years the way it functions has changed, but today sees her and a small crew of other workers delivering free weekly meals to families with children at the Russellville Housing Authority, and providing crafts, games, and activities for those kids throughout the summer. They get the opportunity to watch those young people grow and mature as they come back year after year for this valuable service. Beverly & Company also provide snacks for attendees at the library’s other summer programs, and even help with set up, break down, and cleanup of the venues.
Whether in the library or out in the community, Beverly makes sure the job is done and done well. If you see Beverly Terry, make sure to thank her for this valuable service to the community.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
(0) comments
