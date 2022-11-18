RUSNWS-11-18-22 Patrick Column

Mathew Nystoriak, associate professor of medicine, watches assistant professor Alex Carll.

 U of L photo

Exposure to electronic-cigarette aerosols can cause heart arrhythmias in mice — in both premature and skipped beats, according to a University of Louisville study.

Published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, the study suggests that exposure to specific chemicals in e-cigarette liquids promote irregular heartbeats and cardiac electrical dysfunction, which could increase the risk for atrial or ventricular fibrillation and heart attacks.

