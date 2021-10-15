Taking my cat to the veterinarian is one of the biggest challenges I’ve had to face in my 54 years here on earth. It’s also on the top of my “most frightening” list, and directly after the attempt, I am pretty sure it ranks up there with what it would feel like jumping out on an airplane with no parachute.
Don’t get me wrong, my cat (Kitty is her name. I know it’s original), is the sweetest fur baby ... when I’m not trying to cram her into a 6x8 inch kennel hole. When I try to do this, Kitty’s kindhearted, loving self turns into the devil himself, making sounds I know are not of this world and extending her Freddy Krueger knife claws and Dracula sharp teeth to take me on whatever the outcome. Yes, you are picturing it perfectly.
I mean, I am truly scared to death! This brings me to how I managed to get her to an appointment that took rescheduling three times, a tranquilizer (for her, not me, although I needed one), and a bandaid or two.
Kitty takes a steroid every two days for the rest of her life. This requires I’ve been told, at least one visit to the veterinarian a year. She is an indoor cat, about 12-years-old, and is the only pet we have. She is really the queen of the castle. She has reign over 1800 square feet, all the food she can eat, and is pretty good at keeping the mice at bay as we live in the middle of a forest.
I know what to expect when taking her out of the house. This isn’t my first radio. But after the yearly outing, I admit, I try to put the whole experience so far deep in the recesses of my mind, it would take years of therapy and hypnosis to drag it out before time for the next year’s round.
No, sneaking up on her does not work. Bribing her ... forget it, she’s much too cunning for that. She actually figures it out before my feet even hit the floor the morning of her appointment. She hides in places I never even knew we had in the house. And as my footsteps quicken when I locate where she is, she darts lighting speed to the next hiding place as we begin playing this cat and mouse game until I give in. Yes, I am the mouse.
Once, I tried to throw a blanket over her, kinda as they do on television with a net in the Safari. That got me two bits to my hand as I wrestled her on the kitchen floor. Yes, you are picturing it perfectly.
And after a first attempt, there is no second for a week (thus the rescheduling). She has a memory like a steel trap and won’t come near me for days, growling at me in a guttural sound heard only in horror films.
I really feel bad for her, becoming so stressed over the endeavor. However, I feel worse for myself as the blood drips from my arms, fingers, legs, and yes, once my face. She no doubts always wins the round with me limping away.
This last attempt, a week ago, I decided I’d have to outsmart her and turn up my game if I were to survive. After all, it has become survival of the fittest.
Buy a tranquilizer gun and dart her? Yes, kinda as they do on television in the Safari. But seriously, I contacted my vet and asked if there was something I could give her to knock her out?
With the invention of antibiotic ointment, Gabapentin has to come in a close second as the best thing to have around for this situation. Gabapentin, where have you been for the past 12 years?
This wonderful drug is a sedative that took my Kitty on a beautiful trip that included riding in a cat carrier to the veterinarian’s office and back home again before she ever knew what hit her. She was no worse for the wear and neither was I.
