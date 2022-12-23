Whew, what a week it has been! The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season is definitely upon us and we have been moving as fast as we can. Flint Ridge has been busy and I have loved this as we love sharing the home with others.

As I was cleaning up after a current event I went into the den, sat down, and put my feet up to just wind down. As I looked around the room I was mesmerized by the quiet. I have often wondered what Christmas long ago was like here and know without a doubt, simplicity was the central theme. While all were simple, I am certain all were not always happy. Time and circumstances affect all of us during the holidays and sometimes make it more difficult. Here now in the present, we see tv ads, programs, and social media posts that make all the celebrating seem so happy and perfect, yet Christmas is sometimes the saddest and hardest time for so many people for so many reasons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.