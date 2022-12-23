Whew, what a week it has been! The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season is definitely upon us and we have been moving as fast as we can. Flint Ridge has been busy and I have loved this as we love sharing the home with others.
As I was cleaning up after a current event I went into the den, sat down, and put my feet up to just wind down. As I looked around the room I was mesmerized by the quiet. I have often wondered what Christmas long ago was like here and know without a doubt, simplicity was the central theme. While all were simple, I am certain all were not always happy. Time and circumstances affect all of us during the holidays and sometimes make it more difficult. Here now in the present, we see tv ads, programs, and social media posts that make all the celebrating seem so happy and perfect, yet Christmas is sometimes the saddest and hardest time for so many people for so many reasons.
The McCuddy home has been here for many generations and experienced tragic and challenging times throughout history. The old home has seen approximately 218 Christmases and witnessed many celebrations. The Baylor’s (who built the home) would have celebrated a colonial Christmas which would have been simple, and I am sure centered around family and faith. They would have lived through some memorable Christmases as the New Madrid earthquake occurred on Dec. 16, 1811, nine days before Christmas, being the strongest earthquake in American history. This was followed by the war of 1812 and times would have been stressed and I am sure tense.
The McCuddy’s bought the home in 1829 and many holidays, both happy and sad, were observed there. As the Bayor’s faith and family were the centers of their Christmas as well. My third great-grandfather, Felix Grundy McCuddy died in May of 1850 at the age of 39, leaving two infant sons. My second great-grandfather, Felix Ross McCuddy would have been two years old and his younger brother Charles Bohannon McCuddy was eight months old. My third great-grandmother, Mary Ross McCuddy was left to raise her sons all alone. I am sure Christmas that year was probably very difficult for her, and she felt so alone.
I love the holidays and truly enjoy celebrating with all that it entails like baking, sending out cards, and even some of the hustle and bustle. We all have friends or family who may be going through a difficult time this year. It would be wonderful if we all take the time to call, send a card, text, or bake a small treat and bring this to them.
I have mentioned in the past that Adam loves to watch YouTube videos that include past Billy Graham crusades. Recently, we viewed one where Reverend Graham mentioned that loneliness was one of the biggest problems in our country. Even though this was recorded several years ago, it still holds true today. He stated that you can be in a room full of people, at a party, or even at church and feel completely isolated. During this holiday season, I need to be more mindful and take the time to reach out to those who we know need us.
I wish you a wonderful Christmas and hope you have time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love and maybe even share that with someone.
The recipe I am sharing is from Southern Living our Best Christmas Recipes cookbook. I received this as a gift and have been making this recipe every Christmas morning since 1994.
Sausage Breakfast Casserole
6 slices of white bread (trim crust)
Butter or margarine (I use butter)
1 lb ground pork sausage (cooked and drained)
1 ½ cups (6 ozs) shredded cheese
6 large eggs, lightly beaten
Spread butter over one side of each bread slice. Please bread slices, buttered side up in the bottom of a lightly greased 13x9x2 inch baking dish. Set aside.
Spoon cooked sausage over bread, and sprinkle with cheese. Combine eggs, half and half, and salt — pour over cheese. Cover and chill for eight hours or overnight.
Remove from refrigerator and let stand covered for 15 mins. Uncover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Yield: eight servings.
