Life often seems ordinary. Each day brings its own struggles, interesting moments and quirky things that make you smile or laugh. There have been many days that I look back and I’m just thankful I made it through.
Some of the hardest times for me were when I had to leave the small town I grew up in to move to a big city, start a new school, new church, and a new job all within the summer before my senior year of high school. I was 17 and felt like I was starting from scratch.
I had my family, and I made a few new friends, but nothing was ever the same. I dove right into my work. This was where I felt safe and had some control.
In my twenties, I was in and out of church, got married, started having children, and life was good. Or so, for periods here and there. A few good years, a few bad years. I’ve been through the struggles of not really fitting in, trying to figure things out as I went, being lonely, fighting depression, trying to be a good mom when I felt like a failure, trying to be a good wife and feeling like I wasn’t good at it. I zoomed right through my thirties working and raising my children.
It wasn’t until I hit my forties that God really got a hold of me. Yes, He had been present in my life. I felt Him in so many areas and at times, He was my only lifeline. But one thing, looking back, that I failed to do, was include Him in that everyday stuff. I realize that I was trying to handle it on my own. Yes, I would pray and ask Him for help and occasionally read my Bible, but He was not a priority. Now, if you’d asked me back then if God was a priority in my life, I would say, “Yes, I love the Lord!” But how can you love someone you don’t spend any time with?
The last few years have changed me. In May of 2020, I gave my all to Him and rededicated my life. I decided that I was tired of doing things my way. You know, life here on earth will never be perfect. It can be good, but every day brings with it its own set of circumstances.
When we abide in Christ, it absolutely changes everything. Will I handle each day perfectly, even with Him? No. But each day with Him gives me an opportunity to learn from my experiences, realign my focus, put on the armor of God, and walk away from the guilt the enemy wants me to be shackled to.
I choose to walk in freedom with Christ, each and every day. I start that by spending time with Him in the morning, getting my heart in the right place, refreshing my spirit, and learning about the One who can help me in every area of life; even in the ordinary, day-to-day stuff. We will see Him if we stop and pay attention.
I would like to encourage you today, to spend time with God. Talk to Him, pour out your heart to Him, and ask Him for help! Read His word. It will confirm who He is and who you are in Him. It will give you a new purpose, a renewed love, and peace you can’t get anywhere else. He loves us so much and I am so thankful He never gave up on me. And He won’t give up on you either!
Verse: “Call to me and I will answer you, and I will tell you great and mighty things, which you do not know.” Jeremiah 33:3
Prayer: Lord, thank you for never giving up on me. I never want to live another minute without your presence, your love, forgiveness, grace, mercy, and freedom in Christ! Amen.
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO at Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian ministry for women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.