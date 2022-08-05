There are a number of young people who grow up feeling entitled or being handed everything on a silver plate. Some grow up as the “baby“ of the family, and feel entitled long after reaching adulthood. Parents would do anything or buy anything for these “spoiled siblings.” These young adults grow up immature and irresponsible with parents still paying bills for them. What parents should teach, is that it takes hard work to own a car and house and pay your bills. Even when children are raised with working role models, some can’t get past the mindset of “everyone owes me.”
When given gifts, there are no gestures of appreciation such as “thank you.“ The only question this childish one thinks of is, “Is that all uncle so-and-so are going to give me?” As if the gift is not enough.
