“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is an old saying that nearly always holds true.
If I had taken the time to reach into both pockets of a pair of navy pants that I added to a washer-load of dark laundry recently, my day would have gone better. At the end of the cycle when I lifted the lid and pulled out garments covered with white fuzzy flecks of tissue, I was stomping mad.
How stupid and negligent I was not to double-check the pockets. I took the wet heap outside and shook each piece into the wind several times, turning them inside out and shaking also.
I dumped them into the dryer, hoping that it would suck off remaining particles. Work and time wasted that could so quickly and easily have been prevented.
But we humans never seem to learn. We risk it, take a chance, and hope to get by without doing something that common sense tells us we should do.
Not putting things back in their appointed place can cause real problems, sometimes to the point of having to buy a replacement for what apparently is lost. How disgusting it is to discover the original item long after, exactly where we had put it.
I had a dream the other night that I had put my purse with all its cards, calendar, and address book in an out-of-sight spot. I looked everywhere for it. The dream turned into a nightmare before I thankfully awoke. I tried to impress upon myself that such negligence on my part in the dream could become a reality if I fail to stick to common-sense preventive measures while I am awake.
We decide not to cover new plants when the weather forecast predicts a possible spring freeze; just risk it. It frosts and kills them.
Why bother to read the instructions; we can probably figure it out. The project is a mess.
Why fill emergency supply containers with water; rarely is the water system shut off for maintenance or to repair a leak on our own property. We’ll take a chance.
When damaging, unlikely problems do strike, how we wish that we had taken the time to put a preventive or at least a Plan B measure in place.
Insurance that we never use is the best kind, and worth much more than sixteen times its trouble and dollar cost.
