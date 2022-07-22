Every day you wake up is a special day. It is filled with potential and opportunity. Yet too many people start their days in a foul mood. They drag themselves out of bed to prepare to endure another day. Starting on Monday, their objective is to make it to Friday. Then, on the weekend, Sunday becomes stressful as the clock clicks down to Monday.

It’s a shame to allow a bad attitude to cause you to lose sight of how special each day is. As you become jaded, each day looms as a challenge to get through rather than something to savor. Although we all face problems, it is our outlook that determines how successful we are in dealing with them.

