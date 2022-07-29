Christian theology historically confesses that Jesus is both truly God and truly man. While there are aspects of this union that are certainly mysterious, the Scripture is clear. The apostle John wrote, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14). The Word, who was God and was with God in the beginning, took on flesh to dwell among us.

John uses a term that hearkened back to the tabernacle in the wilderness where Israel met with God. Rather than temples made with human hands, Jesus is the temple (John 2:19). Rather than access to God’s presence being confined to a place, access is now available through a Person. God came to us in the Person of Jesus Christ.

