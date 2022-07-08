God is bigger than we can know, yet kids often sense His presence better than adults. Helen Keller, who was both blind and deaf, sensed God in her utter darkness before she learned to communicate. She learned His name from a minister teaching her and exclaimed, “Oh, so that’s His name. I didn’t know He had a name.”
Our God is limitless, yet no matter who we are, He makes a way for all of us to know Him with the Bible and the Lord Jesus. How is that? Psalm 139 is a great teacher that God is with us.
In this Psalm, it’s clear God is all-knowing, yet He focuses on knowing and understanding us. With all the beautiful things in His universe, God chooses to comprehend us. When I would go to the library as a kid, I would get a biography and read it on our Presidents. And I was fascinated by those guys. Yet, I don’t think I would have been too fascinated with a biography about me. But God is interested in each of us. If God thinks about us that way, we are special! But more, He is special.
Also in this Psalm, God is everywhere present, yet He chooses to be present with me. Who knows where life takes us? But remember, God’s only Son is with His people, no matter the difficulty. How do we know? Jesus Himself chose to be present for us on a cruel cross.
I felt very alone at college for the first time when I first got really sick at my stomach. But God was there. I could feel God’s presence more strongly than most other times.
Finally, in this Psalm, God is all powerful, yet he chose and chooses to work on me from the very beginning in my mother’s womb! Work signifies something is worth working on. I’m not certain my poetry from earlier days was so hot, yet it was a labor of love. With all His power, God gives His best work in our hearts to know Jesus.
Also, as an aside, considering the recent Supreme Court rulings, Psalm 139 makes clear life is God’s. That’s why we cherish life, young and old, beloved or inconvenient, and even care for people we don’t like.
At the end of the Psalm, David says search me and my worries and lead me. This reminds me of Dad, driving to LCHS to teach, also driving me those first few times to Kindergarten at a church school in Russellville. Even though I didn’t understand why this thing called “school” was so important, I tearfully rode along in the seat beside him while he would encourage me, even though I was pretty scared.
We follow Him. And along the way, we bring our worries to the Almighty. He is with us.
