The school days are slipping away, giving way to summer vacation for the kiddos. While summer break is a great opportunity for children to have some downtime after all of their hard work, there is also a detrimental effect that can occur if they have “too much of a good thing.” This phenomenon—often known as “summer slide”—is when children’s brains are not stimulated over the summer and they lose critical gains made during the school year. The most noticeable losses are often found in reading and math skills. The cumulative effect of the summer slide can compound over the years, creating a real struggle for those affected.
Your library is ready to help with two of the most effective ways to combat the summer slide: pleasure reading and activities that engage the mind in learning and imagination. Reading “just for fun” is a great way to spend those lazy summer days. Bringing children in and letting them pick out whatever they want to read—without consideration of topic and reading level—is a great way to keep up their reading skills. Everyone is more likely to read when it is about something they enjoy, and kids are no different. To encourage the habit even further, we have awesome incentives for kids when they track their reading. You can download the Beanstack app, or use a good old-fashioned paper reading log available at the library, and simply track how many days each week that kids take time to read. Reading three days per week earns a weekly prize, with extra grand prize tickets for every day you read.
Of course, the library is known for their programs, especially during the summer. This year is no exception, with more opportunities to experience the library out in the community than ever before. Children can participate in a multitude of different programs—from active days full of physical activities, to crafts, to performances. There is truly something for everyone. We will be meeting live animals, hearing stories and music, and be entertained by a magician. The standard format will be activities at the Auburn park on Mondays, activities at the Russellville park on Wednesdays, and bigger performances at the Logan County Extension Office and Auburn park on Fridays. Some dates may vary a little—make sure to pick up your calendar at the library, or find all of the details on our website: www.loganlibrary.org.
This summer, keep those students’ minds active and engaged by participating in all of the awesome programs the library has to offer.
King is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
