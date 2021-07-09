It was a beautiful spring break day. The sun was shining, and we were all itching to get outside after being cooped up for what seemed like an eternity. For the first time in a really long time, we were free from appointments, meetings, homework, and other life demands and ready to do something FUN! It was the makings of a perfect family day. We decided to give a local horse farm a call. They were our friends and had horses that my kids could feed and brush, and we could even take a carriage ride as a family later that evening before dinner. We had a lot of fun, even getting caught in the rain on part of the carriage ride, we all huddled up to each other as if we could avoid getting wet. It made the ride a little shorter since we had to turn around and head back, but the impact of that ride is one I will never forget.
You see, it was a time that I was still feeling anxious, still learning to trust God with one of the biggest decisions I have ever made. Just that week, I had left my full-time job at my local Chamber of Commerce to follow God’s calling into full-time ministry. I had no promise of income, but the calling was so clear that I could either say yes to God and be in His will or say no because I was scared of the unknown and how my family would be taken care of. I said YES to Him!
On that ride, after escaping the storm that blew right up on us, we were almost back when I remember just looking at my children seated in front of me, feeling my husband seated next to me with our legs touching and our arms around each other, and just feeling the blessing of my family. I shut my eyes, felt the breeze blow on my face, and just soaked in that moment, a precious gift from God.
A short time later, as I reflected back on that ride, God revealed to me something so profound. We as a human race feel the need to be in control, of everything. My friend who was driving the carriage was wet from the rain, she was having trouble with one of the horses who wanted to be boss and trot faster than she wanted him to. Her hands were sore from being wet and holding the reins so tight. But my family, as we sat back and enjoyed the ride, were at peace and had given our driver our trust that we were going to not only enjoy the ride but that she would bring us back safely. How much better would life be if we allowed God to take the reins, put our full trust in Him, and let Him take control?
Philippians 4:6-7 — “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
