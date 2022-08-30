As I walked out onto the porch this morning, you could definitely tell fall was approaching. The air had a coolness about it, the days are becoming shorter, and it is as if you can “feel” it coming. Fall makes me reminiscent of Adam’s grandmother, Floraine Scales. I have shared about his grandmother before, and probably will again as she was such a positive influence on our family. Late summer pears are something I associate with her. I had never seen anyone can pears or make pear preservers before I saw grandmother do this. She would not let a pear, peach, apple, corn, or any other fruit or vegetable go to waste. She was raised in the depression, and they canned, froze, or dried all they raised.
She and grandaddy would ride up to Kentucky and stay the night sometimes with Rayford and Diane. Both Diane and I were working at the time, so grandmother would cook and prepare lunch for Rayford, Adam, Sam and all of us there on the farm. Adam had planted some grapevines while we were still living on the dairy… big, beautiful concord grapes. These were located right behind the house, and he had built a trellis out of old boards and old fence wire so the vines could grow up and travel across these.
One week, grandmother and grandaddy came up for a visit and were staying the night. The kids were out of school for some reason, I honestly can’t remember, but grandmother had come over to our house this particular day and spent it with Christopher and Katelyn. I believe Christopher was about 10 years old and Kate five. I came in from work that evening and as I walked into the kitchen was greeted by a strong musty smell. Adam had collected old five-gallon open-top crocks, and when I glanced around the kitchen, there were two sitting about with cheesecloth across the top secured with cloth pins around the rims. The kids ran in from the den and were so excited and stated, “Look, mom, we helped grandmother make wine today!” I was caught off guard and just kind of looked at them and said, “What?” They explained that grandmother had come over to visit, and as they were looking around the yard, she noticed the grapes. She looked at Adam and asked if I was going to do anything with them, and Adam told her no. She stated instead of letting these sweet grapes just dry up on the vines, that they should do something with them, and asked Adam did he have any wine bottles or canning jars. He informed her he did. He collected all kinds of things from various auctions and yard sales he had attended and had accumulated several over the years. They all looked at each other and decided they would help grandmother with her 3,2,1 recipe for making wine. They all picked the big, purple, ripe grapes and brought these into the house where all were washed. Kate squealed with delight telling me how she and her brother helped “squish” the grapes and mix all to make the wine.
Granddaddy drove into town to get the cheesecloth and upon his return, each of the crocks were covered so the wine could ferment. Upon closer inspection of the cheesecloth, I noticed those tiny annoying fruit flies were starting to appear. Adam walked into the kitchen and I just kind of looked at him. He let me know they would just be there for a few days, and they would bottle it all. We don’t drink wine, so why was this done? He told me his grandmother hated to see all the grapes go to waste. I know we had the crocks sitting around for a few weeks and the fruit flies, gnats, whatever they are called, became worse. Adam had moved the fermenting mixture into our utility room, but the musty smell was still present. I am not sure how long it was before grandmother came back and they filled the bottles, corked them, and brought them down into our cellar. I was relieved they had finished their project and my kitchen was back to normal.
Our kids talked about this and how much they loved helping grandmother. This was one of many memories they experienced with her. One night we were awakened from a deep sleep by a loud “POP!” Adam and I were both startled, as we did not know what this was. The sound continued and Adam got up to investigate the situation. A few minutes later he hollered for me to come to the kitchen. When I stepped into the room, the popping was even louder, and he motioned for me to go down towards the cellar and said, “I want to show you something.” When we reached the cellar door, we saw the wine bottles “blowing” the corks out of the bottles. Adam looked at me and said, “Well, I guess we bottled the wine a little too soon.” He smiled and said, “Let’s go back to bed, we will show the kids in the morning.” We all still laugh about this even today.
Our children were blessed by spending so much time with their grandparents.
I hope you all have a wonderful week and find time to “Bake a memory” with someone you love.
My recipe this week is Pear Dumplings. I am sure a lot of you are already familiar with this recipe using apples, crescent rolls, and a can of Mountain Dew, but you can also use fresh pears. I have done this, and it is just as delicious. McCuddy has helped me prepare this recipe several times, so I hope you have someone special help you make these.
2 can refrigerated crescent rolls
2 pears or apples peeled and cored
Slice each pear into eight slices and wrap each slice in a crescent roll. Place in a greased 13 x 9 baking dish. Melt butter, add sugar, and cinnamon, and stir all together. Sprinkle or crumble over the pear crescents. Pour the can of Mountain Dew over all the rolls. Do not mix but bake in 350 degrees preheated oven for about 40 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. It’s soooo good!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.