As I walked out onto the porch this morning, you could definitely tell fall was approaching. The air had a coolness about it, the days are becoming shorter, and it is as if you can “feel” it coming. Fall makes me reminiscent of Adam’s grandmother, Floraine Scales. I have shared about his grandmother before, and probably will again as she was such a positive influence on our family. Late summer pears are something I associate with her. I had never seen anyone can pears or make pear preservers before I saw grandmother do this. She would not let a pear, peach, apple, corn, or any other fruit or vegetable go to waste. She was raised in the depression, and they canned, froze, or dried all they raised.

She and grandaddy would ride up to Kentucky and stay the night sometimes with Rayford and Diane. Both Diane and I were working at the time, so grandmother would cook and prepare lunch for Rayford, Adam, Sam and all of us there on the farm. Adam had planted some grapevines while we were still living on the dairy… big, beautiful concord grapes. These were located right behind the house, and he had built a trellis out of old boards and old fence wire so the vines could grow up and travel across these.

