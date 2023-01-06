I’m sure each of us often think of what the future may hold for us. Will we be able to do next month, or next year, what we did or what we are doing now? There is no way anyone can say for sure what will happen tomorrow or next year. “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow” (James 4:14). This verse clearly tells us that we have no idea what will happen tomorrow. “Take no thought for the morrow” (Matt 6:34). Here God tells us not to worry about what will happen in the short term.
On the other hand we can be positively sure of our future if we are a faithful child of God (Rev 2:10). After having been washed by the blood of Christ in baptism (Rev 1:5), we have the promise of an eternal inheritance sealed by God (Eph 1:13,14). God has most generously offered this great gift for the future to all mankind, but with strings attached, as they say. After we have heard God’s great plan for the future, we must believe it (John 20:31), repent and turn from the life we are living (Luke 13:3), confess that Christ is the Son of God (Rom 10:10), be immersed in that watery grave of baptism for the remission of our sins (Acts 2:38), and then live a faithful Christian life until death (II Pet 1:5-11). Just what does God expect of us in this Christian life? God’s commandments are clearly written in his holy word. With a little study anyone can easily understand how one should live. I think the problem is not in understanding what God would have us do, but with simply and honestly doing it.
