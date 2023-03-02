“1 As a deer pants for flowing streams, so pants my soul for you, O God. 2 My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When shall I come and appear before God? 3 My tears have been my food day and night, while they say to me all the day long, “Where is your God?” 4 These things I remember, as I pour out my soul: how would I go with the throng and lead them in procession to the house of God with glad shouts and songs of praise, a multitude keeping festival. 5 Why are you downcast, O my soul, and why are you in turmoil within me? Hope in God; for I shall again praise him, my salvation and 6 (a) my God.”- Psalms 42:1-6

This short passage, filled with a rollercoaster of emotion from passion to despair, hope to hopelessness, victory to defeat, was written by the man described by the Almighty God Himself as “A man after my own heart.” Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time that we find King David in a state like this. We hear David’s deep distress; in a broken condition. However, in each of those times of brokenness, the psalmist’s passion for and hope in his Shepherd GOD raised him from despondent despair. That, my friends, is what being a man after God’s own heart really is. It is THIRSTING for God Himself. Not simply praying for the blessings He bestows, gifts He gives, power He displays, or the miracles He works, David pursued relationship with the very being of the One from Whom all blessings flow.

