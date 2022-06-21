This past Memorial Day weekend, I had a special invitation to spend time with my husband‘s country cousins. Joe and I started our day out looking for treasures at Luke’s flea market in Greenville. After finding a few bargains, our thoughts turned to visiting with kinfolks.
We finally arrived at the gravel country lane and the Dee Nova Grise home place. We were greeted by smiling faces on the front porch of the farmhouse which I hold dear to my heart. We even had a cousin visiting from California. He wished me a “happy birthday.“ There were cousins all over the place. We were invited to “help ourselves “to the food.
My breakfast was gone, but I was still hungry. It was no time to be shy. I fix myself a barbecue sandwich and chips. I believe that was the best barbecue I had ever put in my mouth.
Eating didn’t stop me from talking to the girl cousins. We shared funny stories. Some remembered and some didn’t. There were endless smiles and laughter. I felt such a sense of family and love. Cousin Diane was a perfect hostess. This had to be one of the most memorable birthdays I’ve ever had.
When we left, there were hugs a plenty. This was my husband‘s family. Now, I’ve grown to know and love these dear folks. The Grise family “is” my family, and that visit at the end of a country lane makes me happy.
