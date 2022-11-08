November is the month where we all stop and think about being thankful. While an “attitude of gratitude” is something we could strive for all year, there is also comfort in the yearly ritual of setting aside a special time to be thankful for all that we have.
There is plenty to be thankful about here at the Logan County Public Library. One of the things that makes me the most grateful is our amazing staff. Every one of them bring something unique to the library. We have creative types who come up with fantastic ideas and those who aren’t afraid to dive in and get their hands dirty—literally or figuratively. Some are great with kids, some are great with adults with special needs, and some just love working with everyone in between. Some of these awesome folks are clearly visible at the desk or in a library program, while others are chugging along behind the scenes making sure the library meets the needs of those we serve. I would be remiss if I did not mention that we have a great board of trustees, composed of volunteers who donate their time and energy to make sure the library operates efficiently and meets our mission and goals.
Then there is the reason we do what we do — to serve you all. The people that come into the library are certainly something that reminds me to be thankful. Whatever the reason for your visit — be it at one of our physical locations, online, or our visit to your home for deliveries, we appreciate the chance to build a relationship and meet your needs. Public libraries are a special sort of place, in that we serve every member of the community, regardless of age, location, or ability to pay. My hope is that those of you who make use of the library are thankful for the opportunity to do so.
Speaking of our community, and I may be biased, but Logan County is a wonderful place to call home. I am thankful that I was born and raised here, that I have had the opportunity to work with amazing people here at our local library, and that I get to know and serve so many of you all through this work. I am eternally grateful for my work at the library, because it is where I met the woman who was to become my wife.
Out of all of the great things in my life, my family is the thing that inspires the most thankfulness of all. Take a moment each day — this month and all year long — to think about all of the things in your life for which you can be thankful.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
