November is the month where we all stop and think about being thankful. While an “attitude of gratitude” is something we could strive for all year, there is also comfort in the yearly ritual of setting aside a special time to be thankful for all that we have.

There is plenty to be thankful about here at the Logan County Public Library. One of the things that makes me the most grateful is our amazing staff. Every one of them bring something unique to the library. We have creative types who come up with fantastic ideas and those who aren’t afraid to dive in and get their hands dirty—literally or figuratively. Some are great with kids, some are great with adults with special needs, and some just love working with everyone in between. Some of these awesome folks are clearly visible at the desk or in a library program, while others are chugging along behind the scenes making sure the library meets the needs of those we serve. I would be remiss if I did not mention that we have a great board of trustees, composed of volunteers who donate their time and energy to make sure the library operates efficiently and meets our mission and goals.

King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.