The beauty of our world is so abundant that we don’t need to search far to find something for which to be thankful. Many say a prayer of thanksgiving before eating a meal, and there are multiple other moments when if you stop, look, and listen, a door will open into unexpected thanks. Mary Oliver says it so well in a poem:
“It doesn’t have to be the blue iris, it could be weeds in a vacant lot, or a few small stones, just pay attention, then patch a few words together and don’t try to make them elaborate, this isn’t a contest but a doorway into thanks, and a silence in which another voice may speak.”
Giving thanks in spontaneous small ways can be fun and pluck one’s heartstrings with joy. Busy people often miss these moments failing to stop, look, and listen. My regret is that I have missed many little blessings because of too much “doing” and not enough “being.” Interruptions, however, are frequently where one finds God. (H. Nouwen)
Cherish spontaneous interruptions to simply “be” in the presence of God — perhaps admiring a blue iris, weeds on a vacant lot, or the shapes of small stones. To remind myself to do this I have in my daily prayers a phrase to take time to notice the “color purple,” suggested by the title of that movie. Observing these little moments can be a “doorway into thanks and a silence in which another voice may speak.”
