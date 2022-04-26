“It’s good to be back.” There is nothing quite like returning to something you love after an absence. Whether you are coming back home from a long trip or reacquainting yourself with old friends, the return to normalcy is a satisfying part of the human experience.
In April, the library hosted its first in-person Storytime program in just over two years. Storytime is one of the library’s hallmark activities, and has been for decades. While the reading of a book or two is a central part of the event, there is so much more than that. Carole Ann Faulkner, our children’s coordinator, incorporates movement, crafts, and various learning lessons for these kids in a fun, engaging way that doesn’t “feel” like learning. While attending, children learn how to follow a routine, sit and listen to non-family members, and interact with one another in an unfamiliar environment. When assembling crafts, children are improving their fine motor skills while utilizing their natural creativity. Through learning simple songs and movements, they are engaging in needed physical activity. However, none of this is obvious to the children. They are enjoying the overall experience so much, they don’t even realize that there is all of this important development occurring.
While the children are entertained, there is much to be gained for the parents as well. Parenting a child, especially a very young one, is rewarding, but can also be an overwhelming and isolating experience. This is a time for these adults to connect with other folks who are living through the same stage of life. Often, advice and ideas are traded, and long-lasting bonds far beyond the one hour per week program are established.
We welcomed 50 children and parents that first day back, and 65 the next. It was obvious that this is something that the community missed. I know for a fact that this was something our staff have missed, and none more than Carole Ann. She loves spending time with those children and their families, and she was walking on air all day that first day.
It really seems that the in-person programming was the missing piece in the return to normalcy for the library. At some point in the last two years, we have brought back all of the services that were unavailable in the early days of the pandemic, and things were at finally starting to look like they used to. However, there was still something missing. On that first day of Storytime, that last piece fell into place, and things finally felt right again. The return of our in-person programming was a welcome moment for all.
For families with young children, especially those yet to start to school, we hope you will join us at the Russellville library location each Friday morning at 10 a.m. for Storytime. It’s good to be back.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.