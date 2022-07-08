I’m reading a book by Bruce Wilkinson called, “You Were Born for This.” It’s a book about living life in everyday miracle territory. That means that I am asking God to “send me”, to do Heaven’s work here on earth, that I will say yes to the Holy Spirit when He leads me, and ultimately help someone in need that is asking God for help.
I arrived early at the jail Sunday ready to deliver a message of hope through Jesus Christ to the women within those walls. Each time I come I feel the presence of the Holy Spirit in a big way. I know He is with me, that I’m doing His will, and that He will help me!
As I waited in the lobby, I began singing and praying and studying a little more. My mind was brought back to the book I’m reading, and in my heart, I felt the Lord say, “These ladies are your mission today.” “My mission?”, I thought. Well, yes, exactly! I smiled and pondered about how I’ve been reading about being sent, I said yes to the Lord and waited to be sent, but here I was…and I hadn’t actually put it in the “right now” perspective. I was able to go into those two services and confidently tell the women, that they were my mission today. I mean, how amazing is it that? God confirmed in me that I was actively in the moment of fulfilling His great commission. I was there to teach the gospel, I was “heaven-sent” today, to help someone in need. Wow! I smiled at the Lord and yes, I cried a little bit, then I spoke hope and life into these precious lives through the word of God. I used to be so scared to share the Gospel because I thought, “What if people asked me questions I don’t know the answers to?” Let me tell you, I’ve never been asked so many questions about my faith in my life, let alone in one day, as I had this particular day. I was amazed at how the Holy Spirit just kept giving me the answers from His word. The Bible tells us to be ready to answer for our faith. I’m in the process of reading through my Bible. I’ve read a lot of it piece by piece, but I am now reading it book by book and as the story unfolds, I’m seeing more of who God is and more of who I am through His eyes. I don’t have to worry about remembering it or understanding it all but it is my responsibility to be in the word every day, to learn and to know Him more.
Luke 12:12 tells me that the Holy Spirit will teach me in that very hour what I ought to say. There’s no other way to explain how I only use a page or two of what I’ve prepared each time I go. As the women come alive in the conversation, ask questions, and as the Holy Spirit leads, the message turns into way more than I had planned. That’s Him!
As their tears are being wiped away, I know God was not only there to teach me what to say, but He was there working in their hearts and helping them to apply it to their lives. That’s one of the most amazing things about God, just how much work He can do all at once, for His glory and for our benefit. Isn’t He amazing?
Verse: “Do not fear their intimidation, and do not be troubled, but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, yet with gentleness and reverence;” I Peter 3:14b-15
Prayer: Lord, you are my help! Thank you for all you do for us. I love you so much! Amen.
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO at Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian ministry for women.
