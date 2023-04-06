When the weather warms the least little bit, you can count on a hatching of ladybugs--or Asian beetles as I believe they may be more correctly called. Just seeing them crawling aggravates me to go after them, releasing their stinking smell by only my touch.

Have you thought about how quietly so many creatures of the animal world have control over us without being dangerous? Roaring lions and poisonous snakes are more easily avoided than chiggers in the woods and fields.

